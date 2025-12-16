MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Woodside Energy Group (WOPEF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Woodside Energy Group (OTCPK:WOPEF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.58% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Woodside Energy Group is $16.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.93 to a high of $21.56. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.58% from its latest reported closing price of $18.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Woodside Energy Group is 15,899MM, an increase of 15.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in Woodside Energy Group. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 6.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WOPEF is 0.20%, an increase of 1.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.94% to 179,688K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,415K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,844K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOPEF by 23.25% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 17,048K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,627K shares , representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOPEF by 3.74% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 13,743K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,406K shares , representing a decrease of 12.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOPEF by 20.56% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 12,408K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,136K shares , representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOPEF by 25.45% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,466K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,428K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOPEF by 25.51% over the last quarter.

