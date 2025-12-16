MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Woodside Energy Group Ltd - Depositary Receipt (WDS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Woodside Energy Group Ltd - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:WDS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.28% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Woodside Energy Group Ltd - Depositary Receipt is $18.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.16 to a high of $23.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.28% from its latest reported closing price of $16.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Woodside Energy Group Ltd - Depositary Receipt is 13,862MM, an increase of 0.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 294 funds or institutions reporting positions in Woodside Energy Group Ltd - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 5.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDS is 0.05%, an increase of 17.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.35% to 21,538K shares. The put/call ratio of WDS is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,268K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,311K shares , representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDS by 79.67% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 1,515K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,510K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDS by 79.28% over the last quarter.

FCG - First Trust Natural Gas ETF holds 632K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 648K shares , representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDS by 23.06% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 619K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 655K shares , representing a decrease of 5.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDS by 14.89% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 488K shares. No change in the last quarter.

