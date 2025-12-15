MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Turaco Gold (TCGDF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Turaco Gold (OTCPK:TCGDF) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Turaco Gold. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCGDF is 0.04%, an increase of 166.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 131.35% to 18,218K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 10,277K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 7,789K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company.

MMRFX - MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund Class I holds 67K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA T. Rowe Price VCP Balanced Portfolio Class 3 holds 43K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

RPGAX - T. Rowe Price Global Allocation Fund holds 24K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

