MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Super Retail Group (ASX:SUL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Super Retail Group (ASX:SUL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.73% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Super Retail Group is 13.37. The forecasts range from a low of 11.06 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 2.73% from its latest reported closing price of 13.01.

The projected annual revenue for Super Retail Group is 3,629MM, a decrease of 4.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.94.

Super Retail Group Maintains 6.00% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.00%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Super Retail Group. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUL is 0.17%, a decrease of 3.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.21% to 24,861K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 2,993K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,879K shares, representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUL by 5.19% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,162K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,101K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,279K shares, representing a decrease of 8.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUL by 5.86% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 1,384K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,402K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUL by 11.76% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,280K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,265K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUL by 12.27% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

