MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Strike Energy (STKKF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Strike Energy (OTCPK:STKKF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 457.22% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Strike Energy is $0.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.58 to a high of $0.90. The average price target represents an increase of 457.22% from its latest reported closing price of $0.14 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Strike Energy is 56MM, a decrease of 22.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Strike Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STKKF is 0.00%, an increase of 16.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.26% to 83,346K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,790K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,854K shares , representing a decrease of 11.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STKKF by 44.02% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 20,276K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,983K shares , representing a decrease of 18.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STKKF by 34.87% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 7,382K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,566K shares , representing a decrease of 29.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STKKF by 53.49% over the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 5,331K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,554K shares , representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STKKF by 18.22% over the last quarter.

VPACX - Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,897K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,616K shares , representing a decrease of 24.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STKKF by 48.80% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.