MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Southern Cross Media Group (ASX:SXL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Southern Cross Media Group (ASX:SXL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.03% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southern Cross Media Group is 0.94. The forecasts range from a low of 0.75 to a high of $1.31. The average price target represents an increase of 23.03% from its latest reported closing price of 0.76.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Southern Cross Media Group is 527MM, an increase of 4.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

Southern Cross Media Group Maintains 8.95% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.95%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.85. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern Cross Media Group. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 10.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SXL is 0.02%, an increase of 47.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.96% to 16,842K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,265K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,891K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,966K shares, representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXL by 8.88% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,809K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,033K shares, representing a decrease of 67.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXL by 58.67% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,621K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,561K shares, representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXL by 24.27% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,129K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.