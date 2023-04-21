MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Sigma Healthcare (ASX:SIG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Sigma Healthcare (ASX:SIG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12,901.41% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sigma Healthcare is $92.31. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12,901.41% from its latest reported closing price of $0.71.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sigma Healthcare is $7,950MM, an increase of 117.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.87.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 241K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares, representing an increase of 35.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 7.69% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 47K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VSGX - Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF ETF Shares holds 66K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 278K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,680K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,884K shares, representing a decrease of 18.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 20.51% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sigma Healthcare. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIG is 0.02%, a decrease of 5.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.76% to 73,231K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.