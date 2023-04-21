MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains SAYONA MINING LIMITED COM (ASX:SYA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of SAYONA MINING LIMITED COM (ASX:SYA) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 3,254K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 732K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 742K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYA by 26.59% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 34,969K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,730K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYA by 3.74% over the last quarter.

REMX - VanEck Vectors Rare Earth holds 127,001K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126,190K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYA by 6.08% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 3,002K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,989K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYA by 24.47% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in SAYONA MINING LIMITED COM. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYA is 0.14%, a decrease of 14.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.69% to 504,373K shares.

