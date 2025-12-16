MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Santos (STOSF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Santos (OTCPK:STOSF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.93% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Santos is $4.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.95 to a high of $5.95. The average price target represents an increase of 2.93% from its latest reported closing price of $4.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Santos is 6,237MM, an increase of 18.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in Santos. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STOSF is 0.19%, an increase of 7.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.81% to 348,553K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,996K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,061K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STOSF by 24.15% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 29,163K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,541K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STOSF by 8.55% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 21,184K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,862K shares , representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STOSF by 25.61% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 11,610K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,185K shares , representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STOSF by 27.22% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 11,001K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,996K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STOSF by 25.87% over the last quarter.

