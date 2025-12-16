MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Santos Limited - Depositary Receipt (SSLZY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Santos Limited - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SSLZY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.96% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Santos Limited - Depositary Receipt is $5.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.14 to a high of $6.27. The average price target represents an increase of 2.96% from its latest reported closing price of $4.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Santos Limited - Depositary Receipt is 6,237MM, an increase of 18.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Santos Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSLZY is 0.03%, an increase of 47.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.56% to 281K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 101K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares , representing a decrease of 15.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSLZY by 28.44% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 85K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares , representing a decrease of 9.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSLZY by 17.44% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 54K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 26K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing a decrease of 7.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSLZY by 16.63% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 13K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 22.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSLZY by 0.84% over the last quarter.

