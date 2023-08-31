MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Santos (ASX:STO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Santos (ASX:STO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.16% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Santos is 8.88. The forecasts range from a low of 7.78 to a high of $10.18. The average price target represents an increase of 15.16% from its latest reported closing price of 7.71.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Santos is 6,592MM, a decrease of 5.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.61.

Santos Maintains 4.26% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.26%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 6.82%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Santos. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STO is 0.19%, a decrease of 2.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.27% to 281,111K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,806K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,850K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STO by 7.18% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 23,636K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,198K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STO by 6.08% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 16,715K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,750K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STO by 9.54% over the last quarter.

TRWAX - Transamerica International Equity A holds 11,813K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,360K shares, representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STO by 8.09% over the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Overseas Core Fund Class 3 holds 10,653K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,072K shares, representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STO by 6.27% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.