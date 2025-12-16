MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Sandfire Resources (SFRRF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Sandfire Resources (OTCPK:SFRRF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.52% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sandfire Resources is $7.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.38 to a high of $8.86. The average price target represents an increase of 13.52% from its latest reported closing price of $6.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sandfire Resources is 930MM, a decrease of 21.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sandfire Resources. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 5.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFRRF is 0.30%, an increase of 12.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.86% to 61,621K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 9,832K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,398K shares , representing a decrease of 36.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFRRF by 9.39% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,718K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,674K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,431K shares , representing an increase of 3.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFRRF by 1.91% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,111K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,984K shares , representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFRRF by 3.61% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,248K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,211K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFRRF by 0.96% over the last quarter.

