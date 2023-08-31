MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.57% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regis Resources is 2.09. The forecasts range from a low of 1.21 to a high of $3.26. The average price target represents an increase of 29.57% from its latest reported closing price of 1.62.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Regis Resources is 1,143MM, an increase of 0.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regis Resources. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 10.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRL is 0.10%, a decrease of 1.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.16% to 125,346K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 39,767K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,227K shares, representing a decrease of 11.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRL by 7.29% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 27,783K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,798K shares, representing a decrease of 14.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRL by 13.32% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 12,092K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,285K shares, representing an increase of 6.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRL by 1.82% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,158K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,297K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRL by 8.19% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,482K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,243K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRL by 10.95% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.