MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Qantas Airways (ASX:QAN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Qantas Airways (ASX:QAN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.71% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Qantas Airways is 8.42. The forecasts range from a low of 6.97 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 39.71% from its latest reported closing price of 6.03.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Qantas Airways is 21,117MM, an increase of 6.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 255 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qantas Airways. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 4.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QAN is 0.17%, an increase of 3.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.58% to 104,853K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,997K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 8,706K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,553K shares, representing a decrease of 9.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QAN by 2.94% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,103K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,145K shares, representing an increase of 13.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QAN by 2.78% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,923K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 4,151K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,544K shares, representing a decrease of 9.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QAN by 19.84% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.