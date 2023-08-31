MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.05% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pilbara Minerals is 5.15. The forecasts range from a low of 3.54 to a high of $7.66. The average price target represents an increase of 11.05% from its latest reported closing price of 4.64.

The projected annual revenue for Pilbara Minerals is 3,966MM, a decrease of 2.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.68.

Pilbara Minerals Maintains 6.03% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.03%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pilbara Minerals. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 4.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLS is 0.35%, an increase of 24.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.84% to 279,307K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,807K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,791K shares, representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLS by 11.37% over the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 33,843K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,893K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLS by 2.30% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 22,755K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,397K shares, representing an increase of 5.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLS by 25.82% over the last quarter.

REMX - VanEck Vectors Rare Earth holds 15,684K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,417K shares, representing a decrease of 4.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLS by 23.42% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 13,594K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,534K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLS by 17.91% over the last quarter.

