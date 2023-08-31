MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Perpetual (ASX:PPT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Perpetual (ASX:PPT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.99% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Perpetual is 31.46. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $42.88. The average price target represents an increase of 46.99% from its latest reported closing price of 21.40.

The projected annual revenue for Perpetual is 1,273MM, an increase of 23.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.29.

Perpetual Maintains 5.61% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.61%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perpetual. This is a decrease of 63 owner(s) or 5.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPT is 0.11%, an increase of 0.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.22% to 330,601K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trian Fund Management holds 33,940K shares representing 30.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,150K shares representing 12.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,077K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPT by 4.94% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,829K shares representing 10.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,901K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPT by 3.08% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 11,724K shares representing 10.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,194K shares, representing an increase of 21.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPT by 30.57% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,909K shares representing 9.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,615K shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPT by 4.59% over the last quarter.

