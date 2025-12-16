MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Orica (OCLDF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Orica (OTCPK:OCLDF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.23% Downside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orica is $10.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.69 to a high of $12.39. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.23% from its latest reported closing price of $12.30 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Orica is 7,656MM, a decrease of 6.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orica. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 25.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCLDF is 0.10%, an increase of 27.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.77% to 38,879K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,035K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,960K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCLDF by 23.63% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,364K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,291K shares , representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCLDF by 7.86% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,257K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,222K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCLDF by 25.69% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 1,865K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIV - Dimensional International Value ETF holds 1,751K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,692K shares , representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCLDF by 21.04% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.