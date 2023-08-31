MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.06% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Northern Star Resources is 12.69. The forecasts range from a low of 9.66 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 7.06% from its latest reported closing price of 11.85.

The projected annual revenue for Northern Star Resources is 4,713MM, an increase of 14.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.59.

Northern Star Resources Maintains 2.24% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.24%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 255 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Star Resources. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NST is 0.45%, an increase of 5.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.54% to 215,419K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 60,581K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,360K shares, representing a decrease of 11.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NST by 3.61% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,995K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,044K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NST by 0.08% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 10,369K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,579K shares, representing a decrease of 30.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NST by 24.32% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 10,072K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,916K shares, representing a decrease of 8.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NST by 11.06% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,911K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,640K shares, representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NST by 1.87% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

