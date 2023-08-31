MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.83% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mineral Resources is 79.09. The forecasts range from a low of 46.36 to a high of $116.95. The average price target represents an increase of 11.83% from its latest reported closing price of 70.72.

The projected annual revenue for Mineral Resources is 8,443MM, an increase of 76.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.49.

Mineral Resources Maintains 2.69% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.69%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.90%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mineral Resources. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 6.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIN is 0.19%, a decrease of 8.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.09% to 17,430K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,206K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,200K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIN by 21.77% over the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 1,923K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,983K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIN by 9.33% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,355K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,280K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIN by 10.19% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 904K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIN by 23.48% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 569K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 556K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIN by 13.24% over the last quarter.

