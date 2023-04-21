MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SIDVX - Hartford Schroders International Multi-Cap Value Fund holds 162K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing an increase of 9.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIN by 28.20% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 46K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 22.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIN by 26.39% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 427K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 633K shares, representing a decrease of 48.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIN by 22.03% over the last quarter.

SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF holds 271K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 260K shares, representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIN by 26.47% over the last quarter.

KARS - KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF holds 35K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing a decrease of 67.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIN by 13.33% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mineral Resources. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIN is 0.21%, an increase of 13.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.02% to 17,635K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.