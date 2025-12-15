MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Megaport (MGPPF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Megaport (OTCPK:MGPPF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.07% Downside

As of August 22, 2025, the average one-year price target for Megaport is $9.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.13 to a high of $12.56. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.07% from its latest reported closing price of $10.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Megaport is 200MM, a decrease of 12.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Megaport. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGPPF is 0.08%, an increase of 8.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.12% to 26,026K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 12,809K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XT - iShares Exponential Technologies ETF holds 3,503K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,559K shares , representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGPPF by 14.17% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,183K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,153K shares , representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGPPF by 22.36% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,390K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,340K shares , representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGPPF by 42.69% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,027K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,014K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGPPF by 24.23% over the last quarter.

