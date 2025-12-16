MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Lotus Resources (LTSRF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Lotus Resources (OTCPK:LTSRF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.44% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lotus Resources is $0.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.15 to a high of $0.27. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.44% from its latest reported closing price of $0.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lotus Resources is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lotus Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LTSRF is 0.00%, an increase of 10,846.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 100.00% to 100K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ORG Partners holds 100K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares , representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTSRF by 107.04% over the last quarter.

