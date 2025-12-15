MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Karoon Energy (KRNGF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Karoon Energy (OTCPK:KRNGF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.45% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Karoon Energy is $1.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.23 to a high of $2.09. The average price target represents an increase of 30.45% from its latest reported closing price of $1.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Karoon Energy is 823MM, an increase of 21.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28, a decrease of 42.86% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Karoon Energy. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRNGF is 0.09%, an increase of 5.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.25% to 74,998K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 17,449K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,398K shares , representing an increase of 17.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRNGF by 7.47% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,738K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,437K shares , representing a decrease of 6.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRNGF by 13.40% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,514K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,365K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRNGF by 14.59% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,379K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,366K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,300K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRNGF by 24.31% over the last quarter.

