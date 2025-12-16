MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Jupiter Mines (JMXXF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Jupiter Mines (OTCPK:JMXXF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.57% Upside

As of June 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Jupiter Mines is $0.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.24 to a high of $0.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.57% from its latest reported closing price of $0.23 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jupiter Mines. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JMXXF is 0.02%, an increase of 27.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 34.08% to 29,815K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 7,893K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,252K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,771K shares , representing an increase of 6.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JMXXF by 42.85% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 4,002K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,480K shares , representing an increase of 13.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JMXXF by 39.74% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,458K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 1,481K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,129K shares , representing an increase of 23.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JMXXF by 50.47% over the last quarter.

