MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DDLS - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund N holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 30.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JIN by 30.56% over the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 29K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SEEIX - Sit International Equity Fund - Class I holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 104K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JIN by 6.58% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jumbo Interactive. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JIN is 0.05%, an increase of 19.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.16% to 3,282K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

