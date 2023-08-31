MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains IPH (ASX:IPH) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of IPH (ASX:IPH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.54% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for IPH is 10.00. The forecasts range from a low of 7.56 to a high of $13.39. The average price target represents an increase of 29.54% from its latest reported closing price of 7.72.

The projected annual revenue for IPH is 537MM, an increase of 11.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.47.

IPH Maintains 4.27% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.27%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in IPH. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPH is 0.21%, a decrease of 2.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 34,964K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 8,638K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 6,574K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RYIPX - Royce International Premier Fund Service Class holds 4,412K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,242K shares, representing an increase of 3.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPH by 5.45% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,189K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,417K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,265K shares, representing an increase of 10.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPH by 12.79% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

