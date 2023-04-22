MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains IPH (ASX:IPH) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of IPH (ASX:IPH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.72% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for IPH is $10.43. The forecasts range from a low of $7.14 to a high of $13.49. The average price target represents an increase of 27.72% from its latest reported closing price of $8.17.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in IPH. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPH is 0.27%, a decrease of 6.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.46% to 35,750K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 8,638K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,383K shares, representing a decrease of 20.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPH by 25.92% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 6,574K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RYIPX - Royce International Premier Fund Service Class holds 3,639K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,100K shares, representing a decrease of 12.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPH by 14.37% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,189K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,158K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPH by 17.82% over the last quarter.

TCMIX - AMG TimesSquare International Small Cap Fund Class Z holds 1,433K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,985K shares, representing a decrease of 38.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPH by 17.74% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.