MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains InvoCare (ASX:IVC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of InvoCare (ASX:IVC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.83% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for InvoCare is 11.29. The forecasts range from a low of 8.76 to a high of $13.34. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.83% from its latest reported closing price of 12.52.

The projected annual revenue for InvoCare is 616MM, an increase of 4.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in InvoCare. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVC is 0.04%, an increase of 4.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 8,612K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,903K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,880K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVC by 8.44% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,151K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,092K shares, representing an increase of 5.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVC by 7.05% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 908K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 921K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVC by 4.23% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 740K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 605K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 611K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVC by 7.28% over the last quarter.

