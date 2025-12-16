MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Integral Diagnostics (ITGDF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Integral Diagnostics (OTCPK:ITGDF) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integral Diagnostics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITGDF is 0.02%, an increase of 7.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.66% to 16,447K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,650K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,878K shares , representing a decrease of 4.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITGDF by 1.85% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,872K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,170K shares , representing a decrease of 10.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITGDF by 6.58% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,957K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,974K shares , representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITGDF by 1.85% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,036K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,193K shares , representing a decrease of 15.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITGDF by 13.75% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 946K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 832K shares , representing an increase of 12.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITGDF by 18.99% over the last quarter.

