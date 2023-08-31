MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Iluka Resources (ASX:ILU) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Iluka Resources (ASX:ILU) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.62% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Iluka Resources is 11.42. The forecasts range from a low of 9.21 to a high of $13.96. The average price target represents an increase of 34.62% from its latest reported closing price of 8.48.

The projected annual revenue for Iluka Resources is 1,629MM, an increase of 5.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.10.

Iluka Resources Maintains 5.31% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.31%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iluka Resources. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 10.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ILU is 0.20%, a decrease of 11.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.25% to 42,936K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,546K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,553K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILU by 4.50% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,370K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,229K shares, representing an increase of 4.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ILU by 4.27% over the last quarter.

REMX - VanEck Vectors Rare Earth holds 3,183K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,907K shares, representing a decrease of 22.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILU by 11.10% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 2,842K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,113K shares, representing an increase of 25.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ILU by 24.64% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 2,742K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,778K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ILU by 1.76% over the last quarter.

