MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains HOMECO DAILY NEE (HDN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of HOMECO DAILY NEE (HDN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.21% Upside

As of June 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for HOMECO DAILY NEE is 1.47. The forecasts range from a low of 1.34 to a high of $1.58. The average price target represents an increase of 28.21% from its latest reported closing price of 1.14.

The projected annual revenue for HOMECO DAILY NEE is 282MM, a decrease of 8.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.09.

HOMECO DAILY NEE Maintains 7.25% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.25%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in HOMECO DAILY NEE. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HDN is 0.09%, a decrease of 17.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.29% to 108,457K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,133K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,232K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,133K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDN by 16.82% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 9,665K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,641K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDN by 6.34% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,807K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,739K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDN by 2.08% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 7,322K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,429K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDN by 0.83% over the last quarter.

