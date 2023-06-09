MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Home Consortium (HMC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Home Consortium (HMC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.44% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Home Consortium is 4.95. The forecasts range from a low of 3.85 to a high of $5.88. The average price target represents an increase of 12.44% from its latest reported closing price of 4.40.

The projected annual revenue for Home Consortium is 78MM, a decrease of 41.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.20.

Home Consortium Maintains 2.71% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.71%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.86. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Home Consortium. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HMC is 0.03%, a decrease of 21.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.44% to 8,367K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,924K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,067K shares, representing a decrease of 7.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMC by 15.09% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,420K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,190K shares, representing an increase of 16.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMC by 6.76% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 924K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 933K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMC by 9.07% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 815K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 566K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

