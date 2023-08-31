MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.63% Upside

As of August 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Growthpoint Properties Australia is 3.54. The forecasts range from a low of 3.23 to a high of $3.99. The average price target represents an increase of 44.63% from its latest reported closing price of 2.45.

The projected annual revenue for Growthpoint Properties Australia is 294MM, a decrease of 11.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.25.

Growthpoint Properties Australia Maintains 8.73% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.73%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.02%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Growthpoint Properties Australia. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOZ is 0.05%, a decrease of 28.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.25% to 20,595K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,767K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,074K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,058K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOZ by 1.72% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,114K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 1,720K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,793K shares, representing a decrease of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOZ by 6.63% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 1,371K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,376K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOZ by 1.77% over the last quarter.

