MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains GrainCorp (GRCLF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of GrainCorp (OTCPK:GRCLF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.84% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for GrainCorp is $6.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.94 to a high of $7.81. The average price target represents an increase of 6.84% from its latest reported closing price of $6.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for GrainCorp is 5,177MM, a decrease of 29.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in GrainCorp. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRCLF is 0.11%, an increase of 0.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 27,893K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,650K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,665K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRCLF by 7.75% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 4,159K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,588K shares , representing an increase of 13.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRCLF by 5.46% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,023K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,093K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRCLF by 3.57% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,888K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,933K shares , representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRCLF by 3.52% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,505K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,387K shares , representing an increase of 7.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRCLF by 16.91% over the last quarter.

