MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.29% Upside

As of June 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Goodman Group is 23.00. The forecasts range from a low of 19.61 to a high of $25.52. The average price target represents an increase of 17.29% from its latest reported closing price of 19.61.

The projected annual revenue for Goodman Group is 2,406MM, a decrease of 37.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.95.

Goodman Group Maintains 1.53% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.53%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 717 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goodman Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMG is 0.41%, an increase of 2.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.90% to 165,749K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 18,948K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,293K shares, representing a decrease of 17.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMG by 12.00% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 18,821K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,803K shares, representing a decrease of 5.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMG by 12.67% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 9,289K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,200K shares, representing a decrease of 20.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMG by 49.72% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,002K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,864K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMG by 10.17% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 8,060K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,139K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMG by 11.35% over the last quarter.

