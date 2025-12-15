MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Genesis Minerals (GSISF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Genesis Minerals (OTCPK:GSISF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 282.00% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Genesis Minerals is $5.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.74 to a high of $6.24. The average price target represents an increase of 282.00% from its latest reported closing price of $1.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Genesis Minerals is 194MM, a decrease of 78.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genesis Minerals. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSISF is 0.44%, an increase of 35.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.83% to 150,991K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 34,467K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,558K shares , representing a decrease of 17.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSISF by 0.57% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 21,622K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,437K shares , representing a decrease of 13.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSISF by 5.31% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,131K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,596K shares , representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSISF by 14.22% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,434K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,585K shares , representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSISF by 6.38% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 7,285K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,870K shares , representing a decrease of 117.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSISF by 58.83% over the last quarter.

