MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Fortescue Metals Group (ASX:FMG) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Fortescue Metals Group (ASX:FMG) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.23% Downside

As of August 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fortescue Metals Group is 18.16. The forecasts range from a low of 13.28 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.23% from its latest reported closing price of 21.42.

The projected annual revenue for Fortescue Metals Group is 14,748MM, a decrease of 12.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.26.

Fortescue Metals Group Maintains 8.17% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.17%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.12%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 345 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortescue Metals Group. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 5.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMG is 0.32%, a decrease of 12.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.19% to 390,750K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 126,277K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124,082K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMG by 1.62% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 73,679K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,030K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,993K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMG by 11.14% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - International Fund Class 1 holds 12,797K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 12,602K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,211K shares, representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMG by 2.43% over the last quarter.

