MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Fortescue Ltd - Depositary Receipt (FSUGY) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Fortescue Ltd - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:FSUGY) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.68% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fortescue Ltd - Depositary Receipt is $25.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.12 to a high of $29.97. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.68% from its latest reported closing price of $31.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fortescue Ltd - Depositary Receipt is 13,944MM, a decrease of 10.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortescue Ltd - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSUGY is 0.13%, an increase of 39.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 63.78% to 106K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 48K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares , representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSUGY by 7.90% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 14K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing a decrease of 82.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSUGY by 33.08% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 12K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing a decrease of 27.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSUGY by 8.42% over the last quarter.

GINX - SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF holds 11K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSUGY by 3.16% over the last quarter.

JINTX - Johnson International Fund holds 11K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.