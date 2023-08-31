MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Emeco Holdings (ASX:EHL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Emeco Holdings (ASX:EHL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.42% Upside

As of August 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Emeco Holdings is 1.19. The forecasts range from a low of 0.86 to a high of $1.59. The average price target represents an increase of 81.42% from its latest reported closing price of 0.66.

The projected annual revenue for Emeco Holdings is 868MM, a decrease of 0.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

Emeco Holdings Maintains 3.82% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.82%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emeco Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EHL is 0.01%, a decrease of 11.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 25,201K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,892K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,942K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,571K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,343K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,404K shares, representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHL by 11.01% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,016K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

