MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Elevra Lithium Limited - Depositary Receipt (ELVR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Elevra Lithium Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqCM:ELVR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.88% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Elevra Lithium Limited - Depositary Receipt is $49.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.45 to a high of $61.51. The average price target represents an increase of 11.88% from its latest reported closing price of $44.51 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Readystate Asset Management holds 118K shares.

Clear Street Markets holds 78K shares.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 63K shares.

Millennium Management holds 58K shares.

Royce & Associates holds 45K shares.

