MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Deterra Royalties (DETRF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Deterra Royalties (OTCPK:DETRF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.68% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Deterra Royalties is $2.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.30 to a high of $3.42. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.68% from its latest reported closing price of $3.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Deterra Royalties is 219MM, a decrease of 16.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deterra Royalties. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DETRF is 0.09%, an increase of 0.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.32% to 51,132K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 9,100K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,006K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

INFL - Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF holds 5,708K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,317K shares , representing an increase of 6.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DETRF by 5.93% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,765K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,659K shares , representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DETRF by 0.55% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 3,186K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,724K shares , representing an increase of 14.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DETRF by 17.63% over the last quarter.

