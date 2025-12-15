MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Collins Foods (CLLFF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Collins Foods (OTCPK:CLLFF) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Collins Foods. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLLFF is 0.02%, an increase of 44.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 7,359K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,498K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,010K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 676K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 676K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 585K shares , representing an increase of 13.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLLFF by 23.24% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 571K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

