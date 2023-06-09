MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.89% Upside

As of May 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Charter Hall Retail REIT is 4.40. The forecasts range from a low of 4.14 to a high of $4.78. The average price target represents an increase of 18.89% from its latest reported closing price of 3.70.

The projected annual revenue for Charter Hall Retail REIT is 238MM, a decrease of 41.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.29.

Charter Hall Retail REIT Maintains 6.62% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.62%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.16%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charter Hall Retail REIT. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 14.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CQR is 0.19%, a decrease of 1.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.46% to 50,327K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 6,643K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,590K shares, representing an increase of 30.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CQR by 35.99% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,603K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,658K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CQR by 6.81% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,844K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,987K shares, representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CQR by 2.65% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,804K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,779K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CQR by 8.63% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 2,876K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

