MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.49% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Charter Hall Group is 13.96. The forecasts range from a low of 11.46 to a high of $16.43. The average price target represents an increase of 29.49% from its latest reported closing price of 10.78.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Charter Hall Group is 826MM, an increase of 4.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.87.

Charter Hall Group Maintains 4.03% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.03%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charter Hall Group. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 11.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHC is 0.22%, a decrease of 15.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.01% to 42,490K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,254K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,258K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHC by 24.39% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,366K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,242K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHC by 19.42% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 4,090K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,694K shares, representing an increase of 9.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHC by 11.91% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,744K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,632K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHC by 4.73% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,652K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.