MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.36% Upside

As of May 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Charter Hall Group is 15.10. The forecasts range from a low of 13.38 to a high of $16.43. The average price target represents an increase of 37.36% from its latest reported closing price of 10.99.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Charter Hall Group is 835MM, a decrease of 35.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.94.

Charter Hall Group Maintains 3.81% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.81%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charter Hall Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHC is 0.26%, a decrease of 1.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 48,290K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,258K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,301K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHC by 0.38% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,242K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,557K shares, representing a decrease of 6.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHC by 1.20% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 3,694K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,684K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHC by 1.36% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,632K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,590K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHC by 14.17% over the last quarter.

CSFAX - Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc. holds 3,022K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,116K shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHC by 9.50% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.