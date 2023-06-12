MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.85% Upside

As of June 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Centuria Capital Group is 2.31. The forecasts range from a low of 1.81 to a high of $3.83. The average price target represents an increase of 44.85% from its latest reported closing price of 1.60.

The projected annual revenue for Centuria Capital Group is 245MM, a decrease of 21.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

Centuria Capital Group Maintains 7.27% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.27%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 4.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centuria Capital Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNI is 0.07%, a decrease of 24.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.98% to 39,830K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,972K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,312K shares, representing a decrease of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNI by 1.27% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,457K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,375K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNI by 17.03% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 3,268K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,321K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNI by 4.12% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,012K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,933K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNI by 14.58% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,721K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,602K shares, representing an increase of 4.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNI by 6.45% over the last quarter.

