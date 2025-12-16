MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains BHP Group Limited - Depositary Receipt (BHP) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of BHP Group Limited - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:BHP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.83% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for BHP Group Limited - Depositary Receipt is $59.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.83 to a high of $68.18. The average price target represents an increase of 0.83% from its latest reported closing price of $59.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BHP Group Limited - Depositary Receipt is 50,893MM, a decrease of 0.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 724 funds or institutions reporting positions in BHP Group Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHP is 0.19%, an increase of 9.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.24% to 123,410K shares. The put/call ratio of BHP is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 23,150K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,842K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHP by 7.11% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 10,396K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,781K shares , representing an increase of 15.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHP by 71.02% over the last quarter.

Harding Loevner holds 7,818K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,932K shares , representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHP by 24.57% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,651K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,802K shares , representing a decrease of 24.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHP by 87.32% over the last quarter.

IHGIX - THE HARTFORD DIVIDEND AND GROWTH FUND holds 3,728K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,822K shares , representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHP by 1.48% over the last quarter.

