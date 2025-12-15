MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains BHP Group (BHPLF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of BHP Group (OTCPK:BHPLF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.31% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for BHP Group is $29.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.92 to a high of $33.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.31% from its latest reported closing price of $30.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BHP Group is 52,930MM, an increase of 3.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in BHP Group. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 4.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHPLF is 0.69%, an increase of 0.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.68% to 464,740K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 44,168K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,318K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHPLF by 12.75% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,943K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,076K shares , representing an increase of 38.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHPLF by 63.35% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 33,132K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,460K shares , representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHPLF by 2.21% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 17,276K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,178K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHPLF by 2.43% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 16,596K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,039K shares , representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHPLF by 5.82% over the last quarter.

