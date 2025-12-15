MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Beach Energy (BEPTF) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Beach Energy (OTCPK:BEPTF) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.94% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Beach Energy is $0.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.51 to a high of $1.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.94% from its latest reported closing price of $1.01 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Beach Energy is 2,257MM, an increase of 7.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beach Energy. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEPTF is 0.07%, an increase of 2.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.10% to 174,768K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 33,641K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,453K shares , representing an increase of 15.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEPTF by 6.90% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,469K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,005K shares , representing a decrease of 16.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEPTF by 20.52% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 18,320K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,091K shares , representing a decrease of 26.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEPTF by 25.07% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,423K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,526K shares , representing a decrease of 15.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEPTF by 26.76% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,350K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,222K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEPTF by 4.72% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.