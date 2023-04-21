News & Insights

MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) Neutral Recommendation

April 21, 2023 — 07:25 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.93% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beach Energy is $2.57. The forecasts range from a low of $2.55 to a high of $2.65. The average price target represents an increase of 71.93% from its latest reported closing price of $1.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AU:BPT / Beach Energy Ltd Shares Held by Institutions

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 547K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SA FUNDS INVESTMENT TRUST - SA International Value Fund holds 184K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HAIDX - Harbor Diversified International All Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 759K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 139K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares, representing a decrease of 18.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPT by 28.17% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 4,625K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,958K shares, representing a decrease of 7.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPT by 4.18% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beach Energy. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPT is 0.11%, a decrease of 9.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.92% to 228,599K shares.

